16:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 'Channel 20 must adapt broadcasts to license' The Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting has ruled that Channel 20 must adapt its broadcasts to the license it received and the matter will be examined over the coming 4 months. If it will not conform to the license, the 3 million NIS guarantee provided by the channel will be seized.

