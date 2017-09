16:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 4 injured, 2 seriously in road accident in North 4 people were injured in a road accident on road 65 near Afula. An MDA helicopter transferred a seriously injured woman to the Rambam hospital. A seriously injured man was transferred to the Poriyah hospital in Tiberias, while a 40 year-old and 60-year-old who were moderately injured were transferred to the Ha'Emek hospital in Afula. ► ◄ Last Briefs