At Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, the death of a 35-year-old surfer who drowned at the Sharon beach in Herzliya has been confirmed.
MDA teams transferred him in serious condition to hospital after resuscitation efforts were made.
News BriefsElul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
35-year-old surfer drowns at Herzliya beach
