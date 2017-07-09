15:48
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17

35-year-old surfer drowns at Herzliya beach

At Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, the death of a 35-year-old surfer who drowned at the Sharon beach in Herzliya has been confirmed.

MDA teams transferred him in serious condition to hospital after resuscitation efforts were made.

