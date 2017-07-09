Florida Jewish community 'calm, ready for emergencies

After Texas residents attempt to recuperate from Hurricane Harvey damage, Florida is now faced by the spectre of Hurricane Irma, which at present is just as volatile.

World Bnei Akiva emissaries in Hollywood, Florida will face their second hurricane since arriving a year ago. They report that the local Jewish community is calm and ready for emergencies.

Many families fled north in order not to be imprisoned in their homes during the hurricane. The Atlanta Jewish community is hosting more than 100 Florida families over the coming Shabbat.



