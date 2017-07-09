The Supreme Court yesterday rejected a plea for a retrial submitted by Ovadia Shalom, who was jailed for life over the murder of attorney Shmuel Levinson.
Shalom has been claiming innocence ever since he was jailed.
|
15:22
Reported
News BriefsElul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
Supreme Court will not conduct retrial in murder case
The Supreme Court yesterday rejected a plea for a retrial submitted by Ovadia Shalom, who was jailed for life over the murder of attorney Shmuel Levinson.
Shalom has been claiming innocence ever since he was jailed.
Last Briefs