Sheikh Jarrah:Muslim prayer near evicted family's house

The Committee to Protect Sheikh Jarrah has requested that all Jerusalem residents participate in Friday's Muslim prayers near the house of the Shamasne family which was evicted this week.

Under heavy police protection, the illegal Arab residents were evicted after the courts in 2013 rejected a petition against the eviction from the house which is owned by Jews.

Palestinian media agency Wafa stated that "gangs of settlers turned the house into a settlement, taunting local residents by raising the Israeli flag over the Shamasne house."