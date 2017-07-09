Netanyahu: Jerusalem is now a 'city joined as one'

In a festive ceremony attended by Prime Minister Netanyahu, Transport Minister Yisrael Katz, and Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, the final section of the Begin highway was inaugurated.

The new 150 million NIS bypass at the southern entrance to Jerusalem includes two tiers and a 70-meter bridge and shortens the time travel between the northern and southern entrances to Jerusalem to just 12 minutes.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that as a Jerusalemite, today is a festive day for Jerusalem, which is today a "city joined as one", with an esthetic and contiguous journey through the city without any traffic lights.

Netanyahu added that "the trip to the Etzion bloc is now shorter."



