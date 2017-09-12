The American Hurricane Institute reports that Hurricane Irma, which is wreaking havoc in the Carribeans, will weaken to a level 4 hurricane when it arrives it Florida.
The hurricane is presently defined as a level 5, the highest level of hurricane.
|
14:16
Reported
News BriefsElul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
Hurricane Irma to weaken when it arrives in Florida
The American Hurricane Institute reports that Hurricane Irma, which is wreaking havoc in the Carribeans, will weaken to a level 4 hurricane when it arrives it Florida.
The hurricane is presently defined as a level 5, the highest level of hurricane.
Other archived news briefs:Sep 07, 02:16 PM, 9/7/2017