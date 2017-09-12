14:16
Hurricane Irma to weaken when it arrives in Florida

The American Hurricane Institute reports that Hurricane Irma, which is  wreaking havoc in the Carribeans, will weaken to a level 4 hurricane when it arrives it Florida.

The hurricane is presently defined as a level 5, the highest level of hurricane.

