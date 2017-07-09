Four people were lightly injured in an accident between a car and a train near the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood in Jerusalem.
The train is at present working on a shortened route ending at Ammunition Hill.
News BriefsElul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
4 injured in collision between light rail train and car
