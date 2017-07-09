Foreign Ministry : Israelis,avoid hurricane regions

The Foreign Ministry recommends that all Israelis located in the region of Hurricane Irma to carefully monitor all of the Cuban government reports and the media reports about the movements of the hurricane and listen to the directives of the authorities regarding evacuation, necessary equipment and places of refuge.

The ministry also warned Israelis to refrain from approaching areas which may be hit by the hurricane and to leave such areas if possible. In case of emergency people can refer to the Israeli embassy in Ottowa,Canada.