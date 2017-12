13:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Chabad rabbis refuse to abandon posts despite hurricanes Read more Chabad rabbis in Houston and Florida refuse to leave communities, despite looming floods. 'A Chabad House doesn’t close its doors.' ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 07, 01:29 PM, 9/7/2017