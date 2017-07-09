Foreign Ministry to tourists in Cuba: Avoid Irma's path

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is recommending that all Israelis in Cuba monitor the reports of Cuban authorities and the media on the route of Hurricane Irma and obey the instructions of the authorities in the area regarding evacuation, necessary equipment and places of refuge.

In addition, the Ministry recommends, as far as possible, to refrain from reaching places where the storm is expected to harm and to leave these places if possible. In case of an emergency, they should try to contact the Israeli Embassy in Ottawa.