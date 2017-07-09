Rosemarin Interchange on Begin Highway dedicated

The new Rosemarin Interchange on the Begin Highway has been officially dedicated in a ceremony with the participation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz.

The interchange includes two levels and a 70 meter tunnel. The lower level will be a direct connection to the Tunnel Road. From now on, it will be possible to cross Jerusalem on a continuous journey without traffic lights, from the Tunnel Road (Route 60) to Route 443. The interchange will open to the public starting tonight.