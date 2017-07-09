SmarTrack: Situational Awareness when there's no GPS

Haifa-based Elbit Systems has unveiled SmarTrack, an innovative system that enables dismounted forces special-forces and

first responders to maintain situational awareness in cases where loss of satellite signal and other disrupted communications compound challenges to effective command control and situational awareness (SA) due to three-dimensional positioning of forces, limited line of sight and physical partitions.

SmarTrack provides personnel operating in urban, indoor or underground operations with continual friendly-forces tracking capability. It enables them to immediately locate, reliably track and monitor up to 100 members of a network.