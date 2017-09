With a week and a half to go before the end of registration for the next Mechir Lemishtaken (occupant' price) lottery for reduced-priced dwellings for first-time home buyers, an urgent petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court, charging discrimination against haredi-religious public, according to the haredi newspapaer Hamodia'.

Among other points, the petition notes that registation has been mainly via the Internet, which is forbidden by a number of haredi rabbis.