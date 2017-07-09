4 Jerusalem youths detained for being unruly on buses

The Jerusalem police detained four boys aged 13-15 for questioning in the presence of their parents on suspicion of unruly conduct during the bus ride from school to their home at the end of a school day, following a complaint filed by a security officer at a bus company. According to the complaint, since the beginning of the school year, they would go wild, shouting at people, sometimes refusing to pay for the ride, and not obeying drivers and inspectors.

At the end of the interrogation the youths were conditionally released and a report was sent to the Juvenile Probation Service. The police said their enforcement efforts showed "a clear understanding, for the boys and their parents, that their behavior is not 'child's play' but a violation of the law."