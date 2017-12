11:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Disabled block String Bridge entrance to Jerusalem Disabled people have blocked the entrance to Jerusalem at the String Bridge (Gesher Hametarim) as part of their efforts to increase government assistance. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 07, 11:05 AM, 9/7/2017