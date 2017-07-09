Action against water theft in the Jordan Valley

The Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria and the Mekorot national water company carried an operation in the Jordan Valley against water theft, in order to prevent disruption of supplies to residents of the area.

The Civil Administration said that the operation was carried out in the Palestinian Authority village of Bardala in Area B, in light of the helplessness of the PA, which has civil powers in the village. As part of the operation, a unique Mekorot robot that detects water thefts by internal scanning of the pipes was used. In addition, five pirate connections, which transmit about 200 cubic meters of water per hour were removed.