Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
Yadlin: Syrian base used for chemical weapons, missiles
Amos Yadlin, the head of the Institute for National Security Studies said on Thursday, that the Syrian military base hit in an attack attributed to Israel "is a Syrian military-scientific center that develops and manufactures precision missiles, some of which will be significant. The Masyaf plant also produces chemical weapons and barrels of explosives that have killed thousands of Syrian citizens."