Al-Jazeera crossed the line of freedom of expression

Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara explained on Thursday morning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision not to allow Walid Al-Omari, director of Al Jazeera in Israel to participate in a seminar organized by the Government Press Office entitled "The Limits of Freedom of Expression: The Dilemma between State Security and Freedom of the Press. Al-Jazeera TV as a Case Study."

Interviewed by Israel public radio, Kara said, "Al-Jazeera is not on the border of freedom of expression, but has crossed it long ago in the direction of our enemies." The Likud lawmaker added, "This insolent Walid Al Omri, the director of Al Jazeera, talks about freedom of expression but does everything to create resistance terrorism." He noted, "In all Arab countries, it was agreed that Al-Jazeera was a tool for encouraging terrorism. It is preferable to be in good company with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, not with Iran."