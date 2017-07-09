Israeli pavilion voted best at EXPO 2017 in Astana

The Israeli pavillion at the EXPO 2017 exhibition in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has been selected as the best presentation of the exhibition's Future Energy theme.

Acclaimed as one of three "must see" pavillions, the Israeli Pavilion, which was designed and produced for the Foreign Ministry by Israeli company AVS, used the theme "The energy of creation," which presents Israel's achievements in the field of energy and its ability to generate energy from a variety of sources. The pavilion included a variety of visual innovations, including a live artistic performance, combined with 360 degree visual content, a lobby space designed as an endless space with dozens of huge mirrors, thousands of LED lights, hundreds of illuminated balls and more.