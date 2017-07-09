07:58
  Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17

Northbound Route 6 blocked at Nitzanei Oz

Northbound traffic on Highway 6 has been blocked at the Nitzanei Oz Interchange due to oil on the road.

The slick is a result of an accident between a car and a commercial vehicle in which 11 people were lightly injured.

