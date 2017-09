07:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17 Siren tests in Samaria today The Homefront Command of the Israel Defense Forces has scheduled a test of sirens today at the following times in the following communities: 10:00 Sal'it

11:00 Tzofim

12:00 Hermesh

13:00 Hinanit ► ◄ Last Briefs