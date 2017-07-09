Report: Syrian army base used to store chemical weapons attacked

Reports in Syria on Thursday morning said that a Syrian army base near the city of Al-Maysaf, which is allegedly used to store chemical weapons, was attacked overnight.
Some of the reports attributed the attack to Israel.
Elul 16, 5777 , 07/09/17
