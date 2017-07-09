Two tropical storm designated as hurricanes

Two tropical storms intensified and were designated hurricanes on Wednesday, according the National Hurricane Center.
The first storm, Jose, is located in the Atlantic. The second, Katia, is in the Gulf of Mexico.
