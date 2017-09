Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening instructed the Director of the Government Press Office (GPO) not to allow Al-Jazeera's director in Israel, Walid Al-Omari, to participate at a GPO seminar scheduled for Thursday.

“At the same time, the Prime Minister instructed that legal steps be taken to deny the press passes of all Al-Jazeera journalists working in Israel and to close their offices in Israel,” the GPO said.

Full Story