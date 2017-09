20:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5777 , 06/09/17 Elul 15, 5777 , 06/09/17 'If the Chief of Staff won't support Elor, we will' Read more Initiator of fundraising project hopes outpouring of support sends clear message to IDF. 'We wanted to compensate Elor, and give him a hug.' ► ◄ Last Briefs