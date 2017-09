18:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5777 , 06/09/17 Elul 15, 5777 , 06/09/17 Man who burned Jewish effigy sues over anti-Semite label Read more Jewish leaders of Polish town sued by man who burned effigy of haredi Jew for calling him anti-Semitic. ► ◄ Last Briefs