Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello warned on Tuesday night that the effects of Hurricane Irma could be catastrophic.
“It is much more dangerous than Harvey. The results could be catastrophic and devastating,” he said.
|
03:45
Reported
News BriefsElul 15, 5777 , 06/09/17
Puerto Rican Governor: Irma more dangerous than Harvey
Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello warned on Tuesday night that the effects of Hurricane Irma could be catastrophic.
“It is much more dangerous than Harvey. The results could be catastrophic and devastating,” he said.
Last Briefs