Trump and May: China must do more on North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed during a telephone call on Tuesday that China must do more to persuade North Korea to cease its missile tests, Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for May.

“The prime minister and the president agreed on the key role which China has to play, and that it was important they used all the leverage they had to ensure North Korea stopped conducting these illegal acts so that we could ensure the security and safety of nations in the region," said the spokesman.