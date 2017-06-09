The Israeli national basketball team was eliminated on Tuesday evening from the Eurobasket championship after losing to the Georgian national team 104-91.
The game took place at Yad Eliyahu Stadium.
Elul 15, 5777 , 06/09/17
Israel eliminated from Eurobasket championship
