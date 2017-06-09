Former Cabinet Secretary testifies in connection with submarine affair

Former Cabinet Secretary Zvi Hauser testified before police on Tuesday in connection with the submarine affair.
Hauser served as Cabinet Secretary during the second Netanyahu government, between 2009 and 2013.
