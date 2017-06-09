A rock was thrown on Tuesday evening at the Jerusalem Light Rail as it was traveling near Shuafat.
No one was injured but the train sustained damage. Police are conducting searches in the area.
|
23:42
Reported
News BriefsElul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17
Rock thrown at Jerusalem Light Rail near Shuafat
A rock was thrown on Tuesday evening at the Jerusalem Light Rail as it was traveling near Shuafat.
No one was injured but the train sustained damage. Police are conducting searches in the area.
Last Briefs