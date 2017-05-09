TA: Credit card thief nabbed redhanded

Police detectives caught redhanded on Tuesday a suspected credit card thief as he tried to remove money from a Tel Aviv ATM.

A short check revealed that the card he was trying to use to remove money had been stolen a few hours earlier from an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor.

The old man told detectives that his purse had been stolen while he was travelling on a bus.

In order not to bother the elderly man, police came to his house to register the complaint. At the same time they returned the stolen credit card.