Rabbi Amar: Reform 'just want to desecrate the sacred'

Jerusalem's Sephardic chief rabbi Shlomo Amar sharply attacked the Reform movement after it submitted a petition to the Supreme Court to revive the Western Wall arrangement.

Amar described them as "marrying Jews with gentiles, they have no Yom Kippur and no Shabbat but they want prayer... nobody should think that they want to pray, they just want to desecrate the sacred."

Amar described them as "worse than Holocaust deniers, they deny the Temple, in all the Talmudic sources there was a women's section and a men's section. "