US goal:to remove nuclear weapons from Korean peninsula White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders referred to the tensions with North Korea and said that President Trump's goal is to remove the nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula. Sanders added that for the US "all options are on the table."

