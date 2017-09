In an Arutz Sheva interview, Rabbi Avichai Katzin, the director of the Reishit Torah academy in Raanana described the new initiative this weekend to provide a "Shabbat of Torah" around the country.

Rabbi Katzin said that this was actually a "week of Torah" capped by a Shabbat in which guest rabbis will provide Torah discourses which will lead to a general increase in interest in Torah study. Katzin said that "sometimes exchanging rabbis can lead to a growth in the number of Torah students."