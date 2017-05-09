Disturbing reports of violence,humiliation in IDF unit

Gur (a pseudonym), an outstanding sportsman, joined the crack Maglan IDF army unit full of motivation. A year and nine months later he was a broken man, with a 100% post-trauma disability.

In a Channel 2 interview he related the harsh violence and humiliation he faced from his commanders. Testimony from other soldiers reveals a disturbing pattern in the unit of physical violence, intimidation and humiliation.

Gur was singled out for taunts and humiliation after complaining of a diarrhea issue. Later he suffered physical violence from his commanders as well, leaving him scarred for life.