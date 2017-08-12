Billionaire businessman Arnon Milchan was interrogated by Israeli police in London over the "Presents Affair." Milchan is suspected of bribing Prime Minister Netanyahu with various gifts.
|
21:26
Reported
News BriefsElul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17
Arnon Milchan interrogated over PM bribery charges
Billionaire businessman Arnon Milchan was interrogated by Israeli police in London over the "Presents Affair." Milchan is suspected of bribing Prime Minister Netanyahu with various gifts.
Other archived news briefs:Sep 05, 09:26 PM, 9/5/2017