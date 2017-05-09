Inciting mother of terrorist ignores her court hearing

The mother of the terrorist who perpetrated the attack near Damascus Gate in which Border Policewoman Hadas Malka was murdered, failed to show up Tuesday at a hearing on her case.

The mother has been charged for incitement after she praised the martyrs and called to attack Jews.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization which is representing the family, arrived at the hearing at the Ofer military court and said that in many cases Arabs charged with nationalistic crimes fail to show up for hearings.

Bleicher demanded that the court confiscate the bail signed by the woman before she was released from custody.



