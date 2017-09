21:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Former soccer player Shiya Glazer found safe and sound Former Israeli national soccer player Yehoshua(Shiya) Glazer has been found safe and sound after he was missing Tuesday for a number of hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs