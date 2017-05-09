Who's the father- father or son?

A rabbinical court will be asked to adjudicate a case in which a family of doctors were embroiled in a romantic triangle, with the father, a prominent doctor, conducting an affair with his daughter-in-law.

When the mother discovered the affair, she didn't tell her son, himself a young doctor, about the affair in order not to ruin his life, but after a while the son realized that his wife was cheating on him after his mother asked her why on some days she dressed elegantly and on others she dressed simply.

The son decided to file for divorce and then was shocked to find out the identity of his wife's lover : his own father.

The son is now demanding a paternity test for the child from his five-year marriage to determine whether the child is his or his father's.