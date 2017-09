The Defense Ministry called on soldiers who served in the army between 1992 and 2000 to utilize the funds remaining in their personal accounts opened after they completed their army service or national service.

All those who still have money left in the accounts will be allowed to enter a Leumi or Poalim bank and withdraw the remaining money, even if he has an account in another bank.

So far, 117,000 people have checked their entitlement to the money.