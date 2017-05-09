Uri Ariel: 'Emergency joint action' on Shabbat soccer

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) sent a letter Tuesday to the heads of haredi factions calling on them to join forces with the Jewish Home against the authorization of Shabbat soccer games.

Ariel asked to "prevent a deterioration of the situation and act immediately and effectively so that this will not happen."

Ariel added that "there are increasing signs that the prime minister intends to officially authorize the mass Shabbat desecrations involved in Shabbat soccer games" and called for "emergency joint action."



