Nikki Haley: Iran violating 'flawed' nuclear agreement

US ambassador Nikki Haley referred Tuesday to the nuclear weapons agreement between Iran and the superpowers and said that it "has so many flaws that it’s tempting to leave it."

Haley said that "the JCPOA[nuclear agreement] is a very flawed and very limited agreement. But even so, Iran has been caught in multiple violations over the past year and a half.

"In February 2016 – just a month after the agreement was implemented – the International Atomic Energy Agency[IAEA} discovered Iran had exceeded its allowable limit of heavy water. Nine months later, Iran exceeded the heavy water limit again. Both times, the Obama Administration helped Iran get back into compliance and refused to declare it a violation.

"If that’s not enough, the biggest concern is that Iranian leaders – the same ones who in the past were caught operating a covert nuclear program at military sites – have stated publicly that they will refuse to allow IAEA inspections of their military sites.

"How can we know Iran is complying with the deal, if inspectors are not allowed to look everywhere they should look?"

Haley delineated other violations and concluded by stating that it was now up to the President and Congress to decide whether to continue to impose sanctions on Iran.