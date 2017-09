18:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Part of Rivlin trip devoted to Munich massacre memorial President Reuven Rivlin is departing this evening for a visit to Germany at the invitation of German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, where he will inaugurate a memorial to the Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics on Wednesday. He will also attend a memorial at the nearby Dachau concentration camp. On Thursday, he will discuss Israel's purchase of German submarines with Chancellor Angela Merkela. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs