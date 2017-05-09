Michaeli:Ministers don't see need for Shabbat transport

MK Merav Michaeli(Zionist Union) attacked the state's response to the Supreme Court regarding the matter of public transport on Shabbat.

Michaeli said that "when people travel in official cars with sirens, they don't see the traffic jams and don't see the imperative need for Shabbat travel."

Michaeli added that the public without a car is in most need of public transport to reach places on Shabbat.

"This government once again doesn't see the public's needs even from close up but rather what helps them to stay in power, on Shabbat and on weekdays," Michaeli concluded.