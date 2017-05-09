MDA call centers in the Lachish region received a call at 3:51 PM Tuesday about an unconscious woman in a dairy barn in Moshav Tirosh west of Beit Shemesh.
MDA paramedics arrived at the barn and declared the 50-year-old woman dead.
50-year-old woman found dead in dairy barn
