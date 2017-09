Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon sharply criticized Minister Yariv Levin for speaking out against the appointment of Esther Hayut as Chief Justice based on the seniority method.

Yaalon said that "such statements are not criticism but rather an attack on the rule of law and democracy. This is a danger to Zionism and the future of the state. It is wrong to destroy all that we have built here," Yaalon wrote on his Twitter.