15:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 MK German: Shabbat transport is a 'social obligation' MK Yael German(Yesh Atid) claimed that the state's opposition to public transport on Shabbat harms the secular public. Operating public transport on Shabbat is a social obligation, to enable every person who wants to reach the sea and the park just like those who have private cars," said German.